Nawaz’s GT road trip to cost every district Rs1b: Babar

Islamabad

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) leader Babar Awan on Monday claimed that Nawaz Sharif’s GT road trip to Lahore from Islamabad would cost every district Rs1 billion.

He was talking to media in Islamabad.

Awan accused Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) of using public resources and said that Nawaz desired confrontation with institutions.

While tagging Nawaz as friend of India’s Modi, Awan warned that PTI would not allow Nawaz Sharif to abscond accountability and said that GT road trip was aimed at providing relief to India as New Delhi’s tension continued to grow with Beijing.

Awan also cautioned ‘LNG Prime Minister’ that he would be held responsible if any hapless incident occurs. Awan prophesied that PTI’s Yasmin would beat Shehbaz Sharif by 2/3 margin.

Earlier, PML-N leader and MNA Rana Afzaal Hussain said that PML-N Quaid and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif will be accorded a remarkable welcome on his arrival to Lahore through GT road.

He said that PML-N workers were finalizing arrangements to give historical welcome to their leader. “We will set a new record of public gathering on the arrival of Nawaz Sharif. We admire services of our leader for the nation”, he said.

He said Nawaz Sharif left no stone unturned to serve the people of Pakistan. He served the nation and worked for CPEC and war against terror, he added.

He said Nawaz Sharif lived in the hearts of people and he was a leader of the nation. He requested the people to come forward and join the event. He said that Nawaz Sharif was the man who worked for people without any personal gain.

He said that Nawaz Sharif put the country on road to progress, controlled terrorism and brought financial stability in the country. People of Pakistan can never ignore the services of Nawaz Sharif, he added.—Agencies