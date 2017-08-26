Nawaz’s children, son-in law challenge Panama decision

Zahid Chaudhary

Islamabad

In a rare move, children of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif filed review petitions to challenge verdict of the Supreme Court of Pakistan in Panama Papers case.

It is interesting to note that the Supreme Court will be reviewing its own judgment in case, the petitions are accepted for hearing.

Nawaz Sharif’s children Hussain Nawaz, Hassan Nawaz, Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Captain (Retd.) Safdar filed two petitions—one against the ruling of five-judge bench and the other against three-judge bench.

The review petitions argued that the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) did not fulfill the requirements of justice; moreover, the bench did not consider in its judicial verdict the objections leveled against the JIT report.

The petitions state that the three judges on the bench haring Panama Implementation Case should not rule by taking the JIT report into account.

The petitions also pointed out that former PM’s son-in-law has not been charged with purchase of London flats and there is no concomitant evidence to prove it; but, the apex court directed filing of a reference against him as well.

The observation passed under such ruling caused infringement of fundamental rights, the petition said adding the court itself stands as complainant in the light of the findings.

The petitions furthermore said the appointment of a monitoring judge is violation of basic rights.

The petitioners pleaded with the apex court to accept their review pleas against the July 28 ruling as the two judges who had already given their decision in April 20 verdict should not have sat in the July 28 judgment in a case heard by three judges after the JIT submitted its final report.

Petition also said the appointment of monitoring judge is violation of Articles-4, 10-A, 25 and 175. It should be mentioned here that Nawaz Sharif has already submitted a review petition against the SC verdict that disqualified him.