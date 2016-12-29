Nawaz wishes speedy recovery for Sushma

Observer Report

New Dehli

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has written a letter to Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj wishing her speedy recovery, Indian media reported Thursday.

Suffering from renal disease, Swaraj was admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on November 7, where she underwent kidney transplant surgery and was discharged on December 19, 10 days after the surgery.

Earlier this month, PM’s Foreign Affairs Adviser Sartaj Aziz also sent a bouquet to her and wished her a speedy recovery.