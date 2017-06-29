Nawaz will Now Understand what Accountability is: Zardari

NAUSHERO FEROZ: Former President and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Asif Ali Zardari said on Thursday that now Nawaz Sharif will understand what accountability looks like.

Addressing an event in Naushero Feroze, Zardari claimed the ruling party has forgotten what accountability looks like.

He said that Nation is waiting for proper answers of several pertinent questions. He said that country has not progressed since he has left the power and Nawaz Government has resumed it.

“We have said it before as well that these [2013 general elections] were ROs’ elections, but we accepted the results for the sake of democracy,” he said, adding that “I respect democracy, unlike Nawaz Sharif. Him and Kaptaan [Imran Khan] do not care about democracy.”

Talking about Electricity issue, former president said that he rulers are not connected with poor masses and decision to increase the electricity tariffs is the evidence of it.

Explaining his party’s achievements, he said we completed the Constitution given by late Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

The former president also claimed that Pakistan’s increased economic ties with China were a ‘gift’ to the nation by the PPP.

“When the US gave a statement against Pakistan, China gave one in our favour,” he added.

Earlier, speaking at the event, Opposition Leader in the National Assembly, Khursheed Shah, said the present government is snatching the livelihood of people.

“Only PPP understands the true meaning of politics and serving the people,” he added.