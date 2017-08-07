Nawaz vows to uncover ‘conspiracy’ against him

Don’t want clash of institutions

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Sunday said that he was not in favour of confronting institutions, yet, he would uncover the “conspiracy” hatched against him. Speaking to traders from Rawalpindi and Islamabad, the former premier asked did the Panama Papers have only his family’s name. Regretting “exploitation of his family in the name of accountability”, Sharif vowed not to be cowed down saying that he is aware of what is going to happen to him next.

The former prime minister said he believed in the rule of law and accepted the court verdict. “People had given mandate (to me); civilian supremacy should be accepted,” he added.

“I will not yield to pressure despite the fact that I was subjected to exploitation under the garb of accountability,” Nawaz said.

He added that those who had looted billions of rupees were still at large, and others who had breached the Constitution were also not punished.

Nawaz questioned if the Panama Papers had only named his family [who were subjected to accountability] and nobody else.

Meanwhile, Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan convened a meeting with former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in Punjab House on Sunday.

Reportedly, the former interior minister briefed the ex-premier over his Lahore visit that is scheduled on Wednesday.

Former premier is scheduled to leave for Lahore on August 9 in form of a rally as was recommended by senior members of the party.