Nawaz to visit Turkey, Kuwait, Qatar to ease tensions

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

In a bid to ease tension in Persian Gulf, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is all set for Kuwait and Turkey tours where he would take Emir Kuwait and Turkish President into confidence and the trio would exert pressure on Saudi and Qatari leadership to solve rift through diplomatic means. PM would also visit Qatar. The date for the tours was not finalized owing to PM’s appearance before joint investigation team probing Sharif’s offshore assets. Earlier, Nawaz along with army chief visited Saudi Arabia where he held talks with Saudi leadership.