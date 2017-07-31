Nawaz vacates PM House, shifted to Murree with family

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Two days after his disqualification, former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Sunday vacated the PM House and shifted to his personal residence in Murree along with his family members.

Nawaz Sharif, his wife Kulsum Nawaz, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and his son-in-law Captain Safdar vacated the PM House.

He exchanged greetings with the staff of the PM House while leaving.

The Supreme Court had disqualified the thrice-elected prime minister on Friday in a unanimous verdict in the Panamagate case, thus cutting short his third stint in power. Subsequently, the PM House issued a terse statement saying that he, despite having reservations on the court verdict, has relinquished the office of prime minister.

A day earlier, the relevant authorities started putting down the pictures of the former prime ministers at Jinnah International Airport, Allama Iqbal International Airport and Benazir International Airport.

His name has also been removed from the National Assembly’s website following the Election Commission of Pakistan de-notifying him as member of the assembly.

Sharif served as prime minister twice in the 1990s and failed to complete his office tenure. In his first stint Nawaz Sharif stepped down after difference with than president Ghulam Ishaq Khan, while in his second tenure he was ousted in a military coup in 1999 led by General Pervez Musharraf leading to a decade of exile in Saudi Arabia. He won a third term as prime minister in May 2013 general election.

The PML-N’s parliamentary party on Saturday named Shehbaz Sharif as the successor of the ousted prime minister, Nawaz Sharif, and nominated former petroleum minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi as an interim premier. Elections for the new PM are slated for August 1.