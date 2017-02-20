Nawaz to leave for Turkey tomorrow

Islamabad

Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Shairf will depart for Turkey tomorrow (Wednesday) on a two day official visit.

During the visit, the Prime Minister will hold meetings with Turkish leadership including President Recep Tayyip Erdo?an, Prime Minister and other high ups.

According to sources during the visit the Prime Minister will hold discussion with Turkish leadership on Pak-Turk relations, promotion of bilateral trade and other issues.

The security challenges the region is faced with will also came under discussion during the visit.

Sources said that agreements and MoUs will be signed to enhance bilateral trade between the two countries.—Sabah