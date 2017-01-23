Nawaz to be penalized in Panama Leaks case

Sehwan Sharif

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Sunday said that incumbent Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif will be penalized by apex court in Panama leaks case.

Talking to media in Sehwan Sharif, Murad Ali Shah said, “Interior minister is not well-wisher of Nawaz whereas recurrence of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) in Punjab is creating worry for ruling party.”

Murad vowed to root out terrorism from Sindh and said that situation in Karachi is improving due to ongoing operation in metropolis.

PPP is serving Sindh for the past nine years and party has initiated ground work for 2018 polls whereas provincial government is fully focused on timely completion of development projects, narrated Sindh CM.

While keeping up verbal onslaught against political rivals, Murad said that people of Sindh have rejected Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).—NNI