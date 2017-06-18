Nawaz survives Model Town JIT; Panama JIT to become necklace for his neck: PTI

KARACHI The Vice President and senior Leader of Tahreek-e- Insaf Sindh, Nusrat Wahid has said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has survived in the JIT of Model Town Tragedy, whereas the Panama Leaks JIT has become the necklace of his neck.

Despite availability of all the records including videos and other documentary evidences of Model Town Tragedy, Nawaz Sharif, Shahbaz Sharif and Rana Sanaullah including many more police and other officials managed to get their names removed from the list of accused. For the purpose, Nawaz Sharif gave huge amount gratification to Model Town police station and to chief of police in Punjab, he said.

However, Nawaz Sharif and his family members will not be able to get rid off the Panama Leaks, offshore case. The honourable court and other departments are working on the JIT matter of Panama Leaks and they are carrying out their duties without any fear or influence, he said in a statement.

The PTI leader said that the government on the other hand trying to depute their selected people to create problem – differences, and hide the story of London’s flat purchase, Gulf Steel and other properties of Nawaz Sharif and his family members.

He said that the bogus documents of sale and purchase will be of no use for Nawaz Sharif and the judicial commission/court will complete its work on panama leaks within the next two months and the report will be submitted to the Supreme Court of Pakistan. “The decision will be against Nawaz Sharif, Hassan Nawaz and Hussain Nawaz Inshallah,” he remarked.

“Nawaz Sharif somehow survived through the Model Town Tragedy but he will not be able to survive the Panama leaks case this time,” he said.

Originally Published By NNI