Nawaz strengthened democracy by accepting SC verdict: FPCCI

Development not to hit Pak-China friendship, CPEC

Islamabad

The Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) on Saturday lauded the former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his party for showing political maturity after the Supreme Court’s verdict.

Some of the leaders of PML-N expressed reservations over the disqualification verdict by the Apex court but it was honourably accepted by the leadership of the party and they refrained from taking to streets which is laudable, it said.

The political maturity of former PM Nawaz Sharif has strengthened the democracy in the country and ended the uncertainty that had gripped country since last one year, said Atif Ikram Sheikh, Chairman FPCCI Regional Committee on Industries.

He said that the ruling party enjoys majority in the National Assembly therefore new prime minister should be nominated as soon as possible while the formation of the Cabinet should also not be delayed.

Urgent nomination of the new PM is a must to save the country from political and economic uncertainty, he added.

Atif Ikram Sheikh said that PTI has also played an important role in last one year, it has infused new life in the process of accountability and made it a national issue.

The PTI should not stop but also press for the accountability of all the politicians and bureaucrats which will not only boost its image but also improve political and economic environment.

He said that the recent developments can have an impact on the investment climate but it would be short-lived while the verdict will not hit Pak-China friendship or the game-changer project of CPEC. —INP