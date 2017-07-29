Nawaz steps down after SC’s disqualification

PM failed to disclose his un-withdrawn receivables from Capital FZE, UAE in 2013 nomination papers, reads order

Sophia Siddiqui

Islamabad

A five member bench of the Supreme Court headed by Justice Asif Saeed Khosa on Friday unanimously disqualified Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif from holding public office in Panama Papers case.

Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan, who had headed the apex court’s implementation bench following its April 20 order on the Panama Papers case, announced that the larger bench had unanimously deemed PM Sharif unfit for holding office and would also order an accountability court to open references against him and his family, and other respondents.

Shortly after the order, the PM House issued a notification saying that Nawaz Sharif, despite having “strong reservations” on the SC’s verdict, has stepped down from his post as the premier. Reacting to the court’s order, a PML-N spokesperson said that the party will utilise all legal and constitutional means to contest the verdict.

The judgement, announced shortly after 12pm, brings Sharif’s third term in power to an unceremonious end, roughly one year before the scheduled general elections which would have seen him become the first Pakistani prime minister to complete a full five-year term. It is unclear at the moment who will be appointed to take over the post till the next general elections, which are scheduled for 2018.

The federal cabinet was dissolved after Nawaz Sharif relinquished his responsibilities as the prime minister of Pakistan.

“The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) shall issue a notification disqualifying Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif from being a member of the Parliament with immediate effect, after which he shall cease to be the Prime Minister of Pakistan,” Justice Khan told the packed courtroom.

The judges ruled that Nawaz had been dishonest to the parliament and the courts in not disclosing his employment in the Dubai Based Capital FZE company in his 2013 nomination papers, and thus, could not be deemed fit for his office.

“It is hereby declared that having failed to disclose his un-withdrawn receivables constituting assets from Capital FZE Jebel Ali, UAE in his nomination papers filed for the General Elections held in 2013 in terms of Section 12(2)(f) of the Representation of the People Act, 1976 (ROPA), and having furnished a false declaration under solemn affirmation respondent No. 1 Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif is not honest in terms of Section 99(f) of ROPA and Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, 1973 and therefore he is disqualified to be a Member of the Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament).”

The bench directed that the references should be filed with the accountability court Rawalpindi against Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Hussain Nawaz, Hassan Nawaz, Captain Safdar and Ishaq Dar.

A judgement on these references should be announced within six months, the judgment read. One judge will oversee the implementation of this order.

Reference A will be against Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Hussain Nawaz Sharif, Hassan Nawaz Sharif, and Capt. (Retd). Muhammad Safdar relating to Avenfield properties in London, United Kingdom. Another Reference will also be against Nawaz Sharif, and Hussain and Hassan Nawaz regarding Azizia Steel Company and Hill Metal Establishment.

A reference will also be filed against Ishaq Dar for owning assets beyond his resources.

The judges “commended and appreciated” the hard work and efforts made by members of the JIT in preparing and filing a comprehensive and detailed report.

“Their tenure of service shall be safeguarded and protected and no adverse action of any nature including transfer and posting shall be taken against them without informing the monitoring Judge of this Court nominated by the Honourable Chief Justice of Pakistan,” reads the court order.