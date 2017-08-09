Nawaz Sharif’s GT road move

A debate is going on both in media as well as some political parties about plan of former prime minister and PML (N) Quaid to travel to his native city of Lahore through GT Road. Some analysts and political leaders are dubbing it as an attempt to confront institutions while others see it as against the spirit of the Supreme Court judgement in Panama Papers case.

Those criticising the move of former prime minister easily ignore the fact that he founded and nourished the party with great efforts and is not expected to rest or sit in a corner at a time when PML (N) is facing threats and challenges. The verdict, disqualification and resultant stepping down of Mian Nawaz Sharif from the coveted office of the Prime Minister have exposed the party to a serious existential threat and Mian Nawaz Sharif has every right to take all possible measures to strengthen his party and to keep up its popularity graph. The idea that it would amount to confrontation with other institutions is far-fetched as MNS as well as his other colleagues accepted the verdict and strictly following the law and Constitution in tackling the crisis. Now again, they are making it clear that they have no intention of attacking or targeting institutions and respect all of them. We must realise that at a time when its political rivals are trying to make inroads in the party, it is duty of Mian Nawaz Sharif and other leaders of PML (N) to mobilise masses and that too at a time when elections are almost near. Why his political opponents feel threatened from this show of strength, an activity that falls perfectly within the parameter of democratic practices? Mian Nawaz Sharif has plans to go to his home city and capital of the province where his own party is in power and he is not invading or locking down Islamabad. Anyhow, we would urge that in prevailing circumstances, it should be government’s foremost duty to provide foolproof security to Mian Nawaz Sharif.

