Nawaz Sharif wants Shahbaz as next premier

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Chief Minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif or the former first lady Kulsoom Nawaz may succeed Nawaz Sharif as the next prime minister of Pakistan.

According to details, a party session headed by Nawaz Sharif decided that the party will complete it’s fiver year term in power while Nawaz suggested that his brother and current Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif should be nominated as the next prime minister.

Reports suggested that an interim prime minister will be brought in to fill the vacuum who will be appointed for 45 days before Shehbaz is elected.

Some of the party leaders have voiced their concerns over nominating Shehbaz Sharif as Prime Minister as the party will then have to look for his replacement as Chief Minister Punjab.

On the other hand, sources say that a suggestion to nominate the former first lady Kulsoom Nawaz as Prime Minister is also under consideration.

Earlier Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif said he wished to see his brother Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif appointed the next prime minister.

On Friday Nawaz Sharif chaired in a high level consultative meeting, which was also attended by the representatives and leaders of coalition parties. The meeting discussed the situation arising after the Supreme Court verdict in Panama case. The meeting was attended by Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Ijazul Haq and Mehmood Khan Achakzai.

Nawaz Sharif said though the final decision on who should be appointed the next prime minister would be made in a parliamentary meeting of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz going to be held today (Saturday) he hoped that Shahbaz, the chief minister of Punjab, would be chosen for the post.

However, he added that the party would also have to consider options for the Punjab chief minister’s post in case Shahbaz was appointed the prime minister. Reports suggested that an interim prime minister will be brought in to fill the vacuum who will be appointed for 45 days before Shahbaz is elected.

The meeting deliberated on the names of the interim prime minister. According to sources the names of Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Engineer Khurram Dastagir Khan and Speaker of the National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq were under consideration for the post.

According to sources parliamentary party meeting of the PML-N will be held today (Saturday) at 4:00 PM. The parliamentary party will review the Supreme Court verdict and will pose full confidence in the leadership of Mian Nawaz Sharif. Mian Nawaz Sharif will approve the name of the interim prime minister during the parliamentary party meeting.