Nawaz Sharif to leave for London on Aug 24

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif will leave for London on 24th August for his medical checkup.

This is Sharif’s first visit to London after his removal from power by the Supreme Court after months of hearings on corruption charges against Sharif family.

Earlier today, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) team summoned Nawaz Sharif, his sons – Hassan and Hussain Nawaz – his daughter Maryam Nawaz and Captain (r) Safdar to appear before it at 11:00am, however, none of them appeared before the investigators.

It may be mentioned here that ex-premier’s wife Kulsoom Nawaz is already present in London. She left Pakistan on Thursday despite receiving a summon from the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for scrutiny of her nomination papers for NA-120 by-polls in Lahore.

