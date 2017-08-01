Nawaz Sharif to be re-elected as PM: Shahid Khaqan

The newly elected Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Tuesday said the PML-N had accepted the Supreme Court’s verdict in the Panama Papers case, though the people had rejected Nawaz Sharif’s disqualification. In his maiden address to the National Assembly after securing the 221 majority vote from the House, Shahid Khaqan said Nawaz Sharif would be re-elected to the National Assembly and as the prime minister.

Not even a single legal expert, he said, had seconded the apex court decision. Nawaz Sharif left his office immediately after the verdict and the democratic system was continuing ib the country without any break, he added.

He said despite the perception that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz would collapse, the party today was stronger than ever before with not a single defection while the democracy was gaining strength.

He said a larger court would soon be held, sans the JIT, where the people and the political parties across the divide would vouch for the honesty of Nawaz Sharif.

“Nawaz Sharif never ever asked us for any corruption and pursued politics of principles,” he said.

Shahid Khaqan said Nawaz Sharif made Pakistan a nuclear power, turned it into an economic power, stabilised economy, added 10,000 MW to the national grid and brought LNG to the country to restart the stalled fertilizer plants and the closed down industrial units.

He said another fault of Nawaz Sharif was to bring $60 billion of foreign direct investment. While during the Pervez Musharraf era, not even a single electricity generation plant was added, motorway built or infrastructure laid, he added.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi thanked the National Assembly members for reposing confidence in him and also thanked the opposition for remembering them in their abusive language during public gatherings.

He said his party members could respond in an similar manner, but they were under the instructions of their leader Muhammad Nawaz Sharif who have abstained them from stooping too low.

