Nawaz Sharif losing diplomatic, democratic battle: Zardari

–Claims PPP will make next govt

–Imran not to give party tickets to those switching loyalties with PPP

NAUSHAHRO FEROZE: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari has Saturday claimed that his party will win the next general elections and come into power.

The PPP co-chairman was addressing party workers in Naushahro Feroze. Asif Zardari has said that if he had not empowered the parliament during his presidential tenure, Nawaz Sharif would not have become the Prime Minister of Pakistan had PPP not made amendment in the Constitution. Nawaz Sharif would have managed to only become the president, said Zardari.

“The incumbent Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif would have opted to become president for life,” Zardari said while addressing the political convention in Maro.

The PPP co-chairman taunted on Nawaz Sharif and said that the premier had attended only four sessions of the National Assembly in last four years since winning the majority in the house.

Even former Prime Minister Junejo, who was elected under military dictator General Ziaul Haque, attended more parliament sessions than Nawaz Sharif, remarked Zardari.

He said that such a precedent would only lead to worst attendance in Assembly sessions by future leaders. “Politics required farseeing and decisions that impose long lasting impacts,” he opined.

Asif Ali Zardari said the country’s foreign policy has weakened a lot. He stressed the need of appointing a regular foreign minister and empowering the ministry. He said the country was facing a defeat on the front of foreign relations. “Despite the recent critical situation, the premier has not taken any measure to address it rather being busy in playing with pets at Murree,” the former president alleged.

Nawaz Sharif is losing the diplomatic as well as the democratic battle, he said.

He further said it was his presidential tenure during which the trade ties with China flourished.

Highlighting his party’s role in building Pak-China friendship, he said party’s founder Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto was the one who laid the foundation of the friendship between Beijing and Islamabad. “I further strengthened the friendship. Only one country that has objections over the CPEC is Mian Sahib’s friend,” he said in a reference to India.

The former president also bashed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and said Imran Khan will never give party tickets to those who left PPP, he has joined hands with these elements just for the sake of photo session.

He assured the party workers that future lies with their party only. “If there is a future, it lies with the PPP,” he said and added in a veiled reference that those who are switching loyalties (from PPP) were rotten eggs.

It is pertinent to mention here that former PPP ministers Firdous Ashiq Awan, Nazar Muhammad Gondal, Safdar Wararich, and Zardari’s close aides Babar Awan and Noor Alam Khan recently parted ways with the party to join the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

“Even captain (Imran Khan) was not taking them seriously and using them for photo sessions only,” said Zardari.

Zardari said that the country possesses each and every resource required for progress except a “sound mind”. In this connection he highlighted his decisions regarding electricity production and complained that the Islamabad and bureaucracy did not pay attention to them.

He also assured the party workers that the future of party was safe and sound and his children who are the upcoming leadership of the party were vigilant for the rights of masses.

Feudal lords have been ruling the region and they did not serve the public, but now the future would be bright, he promised.

He also highlighted the issue of Kashmir, saying Pakistan was pursuing the cause of Kashmir not because of its territory expansion plans but because this cause is very close to the heart of the nation.

