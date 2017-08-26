Nawaz Sharif likely to leave for London today: media reports

SLAMABAD: Ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif is expected to leave for London tonight (Saturday), said an Ary News report.

Kulsoom Nawaz, Hassan Nawaz, and Hussain are already in London.

Various media reports suggest that Maryam Nawaz is also expected to depart for London where her mother Kulsoom Nawaz is tackling lymphoma and receiving treatment.

The reports also suggest that at least 10 seats of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) are reserved on daily basis for Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz on orders from high-level government’s officials.

Furthermore, three private airlines also reserved seats for four consecutive days for aforementioned members of Sharif family but later booking was cancelled over the heavy amount of losses incurred.

Moreover, five members of Hamza Shehbaz’s family departed for London on Saturday, boarding a Pakistan International Airlines flight days after the Punjab chief minister son left for abroad.

Those going to London include Hamza Shehbaz’s sister, children, and wife.

The Punjab CM’s other son Suleman Shehbaz and Ishaq Dar’s daughter-in-law also accompanied the group. Hamza Shehbaz Sharif left for London on August 22 ahead of the NA-120 by-election in Lahore.

Kulsoom Nawaz is Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) candidate for NA-120, a National Assembly seat which fell vacant after Nawaz Sharif’s disqualification as prime minister. She has been diagnosed with lymphoma a few days ago, after which her daughter, Maryam Nawaz, is running her election campaign.

Earlier in the day, Maryam Nawaz chaired a meeting at Model Town and also addressed the party workers in connection with the upcoming NA-120 by-polls.