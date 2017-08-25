Nawaz Sharif hopes big success in 2018 polls

Asad Junejo joins PML-N

Lahore

Asad Junejo, son of former Prime Minister Mohammad Khan Junejo met Mian Nawaz Sharif at his Raiwind residence on Thursday and announced his decision to join the PML-N. Talking to him, former Prime minister said Sindh was very close to his heart like other federating units. He said he has great love and affection for the people of Sindh which is a land of Sufis and Qalandars.

Nawaz Sharif accepted the invitation of Asad Junejo to visit Sindh. Asad Junejo on the occasion said that stability of Pakistan is linked with PML-N and Mian Nawaz Sharif is a guarantor of development, prosperity and security of the country. He said the people of Sindh are looking towards Nawaz Sharif for the resolution of their collective problems.

The former Prime Minister appreciated the services of Mohammad Khan Junejo for the country and expressed the confidence that PML-N would achieve a big success in the 2018 elections.—INP