Nawaz should resign forthwith: Shujaat

Lahore

Pakistan Muslim League (PML) President and former Prime Minister Ch Shujat Hussain has started contacting national political parties’ leaders and different Muslim factions’ leaders about political circumstances of the country, present internal and external situation and for immediate resignation of Nawaz Sharif in the context of Panama case.

Ch Shujat Hussain on Saturday held telephonic conversation separately with MQM Pakistan Chief Dr Farooq Sattar, Muslim League Functional President Pir Sahib Pagara, Sibghatullah Rashidi and head of Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Mustafa Kamal during which views were exchanged regarding present situation in the country, demand from Nawaz Sharif of immediate resignation and unanimous strategy of all opposition parties.

Ch Shujat Hussain and Pir Pagara have agreed to meet for consultation. PML President Ch Shujat Hussain and senior central leader and former Deputy Prime Minister Ch Parvez Elahi are constantly demanding immediate resignation by Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.