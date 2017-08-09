Nawaz to reach Lahore in three days

Staff Reporter

Punjab Information Minister Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman has on Tuesday said that disqualified former prime minister Nawaz Sharif will reach Lahore in three days during his GT road show.

The Punjab information minister said that the decision to change the program had been taken on ‘public pressure’, adding that the journey to Lahore via GT Road would be completed at least in three days.

Earlier, Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal met Nawaz Sharif and presented him a report of the federal agencies regarding the security situation. The Interior Minister suggested the disqualified former prime minister not to go ahead with his planned road show.