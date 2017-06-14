Nawaz most popular leader: Marriyum

Islamabad

Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb speaking in the talk show of a private TV channel said that Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was the most popular leader according to all the surveys conducted since 2013 general election, when he was elected Prime Minister for the third time. Responding to a question about the possibility of PML-N workers’ gathering in Islamabad on the occasion of Prime Minister’s appearance before the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) on Thursday (June 15), Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the Prime Minister had already advised the party workers and supporters to stay away on that day, keeping in view the prevailing situation.

The Minister of State observed that it was a legal process and the Prime Minister was fully aware of the emotions of the workers, therefore, he had advised them to exercise restraint. To another question, the Information Minister said that Parliament was an independent institution and parliamentarians from both sides of the benches – government and opposition, owed it to maintain its sanctity.

To another question, she said that Sharif family had the right of expressing whatsoever reservations it had over the conduct of JIT and it had also approached the apex court in that respect.Marriyum Aurangzeb, in response to another query, said that the prime minister during his address to the nation and while speaking in the parliament, had asked the apex court to constitute a joint investigation team on Panama Papers issue.

About the formation of Saudi-led Islamic Alliance and Pakistan’s position, she said that defence minister had already given his statement in the parliament. —APP

