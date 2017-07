City Reporter

Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan Friday said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz would emerge as more powerful party in the general elections 2018.

“Nawaz Sharif is our leader and enjoys massive public support,” he added.

Talking to a select group of reporters he said that the PML-N leadership had always done politics of nobility and service to masses. He said that despite hardships, the party would continue serving people selflessly.