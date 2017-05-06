Nawaz, Nisar discuss Dawn Leaks findings

Islamabad

Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan Friday called on Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and discussed recommendations of the Dawn Leaks inquiry report. Points of the interior ministry’s expected notification also came under discussion.

During the meeting the prime minister and interior minister also spoke of matters pertaining to security and governance.

Last week Nawaz Sharif approved the recommendations of the Dawn Leaks Inquiry committee, ordering the withdrawal of Fatemi’s notification and sanctioning removal of Rao Tehseen Ali, the principal information officer at the information ministry.

The PM’s order said Tehseen Ali would be proceeded under the E&D rules 1973 on the charges based on the findings of the report.—INP