Nawaz, Nisar discuss Dawn Leaks, Chaman border tensions

Observer Report

Islamabad

Sources revealed on Saturday that a close-door meeting took place between Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan.

According to reports, the two discussed new notification for handling Dawn Leaks matter.

They also discussed the ongoing tensions at Chaman Border after Afghan forces opened unprovoked fire at civilians and security officials appointed for census activities.

Chaudhry Nisar informed premier about his telephonic contact with Frontier Corps IG Major General Nadeem Ahmed Anjum yesterday. FC IG Maj Gen Nadeem Anjum had told Nisar it all started when Afghan forces opened fire on security forces deployed for census activities.