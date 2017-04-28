Nawaz to move court on Imran’s bribery claim

PTI chief must disclose name of person: Khursheed

Sophia Siddiqui/Zahid Chaudhary

Islamabad

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has decided to move court on the allegation of PTI chief Imran Khan who alleged that he had been offered 10 billion Rupees for hushing up on the Panama case.

This was decided during a consultative meeting at PM house, chaired by himself.

According to sources, the government rejected the allegation of IK offering him Rs 10 billion. The PM also formed a team for the legal matters. The meeting also decided to vigorously respond to the allegations leveled by other opposition parties, sources added.

The prime Minister was advised by participants to take legal steps to stop Imran Khan from insulting the institutions.

The meeting also reviewed post Panama decision and planed future necessary strategy of the government.

Meanwhile Pakistan Peoples Party on Wednesday has demanded proper investigation into Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan’s Rs10 billion bribe allegation.

Meanwhile, Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Khursheed Shah has said Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e Insaaf Imran Khan will have to reveal the name of the person who offered him Rs 10 billion. “If Imran fails to prove, then he should give up politics,” he said.

Talking to media, he said the issue of Imran being offered money should be investigated.

“He will have to prove the accusation,” he maintained. “His claim is a public property as it was said before the media.”

The opposition leader was referring to Imran’s claim of being offered Rs10 billion from Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to keep silence on the Panama Papers case.

The PTI chief had made the accusation while speaking during a gathering at Shaukat Khanum Hospital Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre in Lahore.

Khursheed Shah termed the statement a scandal bigger than the Panamagate. He said, “If Imran remains unable to prove his allegations, then it means there’s no leader more irresponsible than him,” he added.

In his statement on April 25, the PTI chairman said that if the PML-N government could offer him Rs 10 billion one could only imagine what they would be willing to offer organizations probing the Panamagate case.

The other day, Minister of State for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb while reacting to Imran’s statement.

If you have even slight morality then you should name the one who made this offer to you”.

Imran was pressurized by leaders of various political parties to reveal the name, but he has not done so yet.

In an interview, Imran had said the person who made an offer was close to Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif but in case if he revealed his name, the person would get into trouble.

Enraged Chief Minister of Punjab (CM) Shahbaz Sharif on Thursday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan has broken the record of lies.

Addressing a laptop distribution ceremony at Aiwan-e-Iqbal, CM said that “if Khan’s allegation of offering him Rs 10 billion as a bribe is proven true then the nation should not pardon me.” He said Supreme Court (SC) would take up the matter and declare him honest if Khan’s claim will turn out to be wrong.

It is pertinent to mention here that Imran Khan alleged Shahbaz Sharif’s close ally of offering him Rs 10 billion bribe to stay silent on Panama Leaks case.