Nawaz, Modi exchange pleasantries

Astana

Prime Minister Narendra Modi exchanged pleasantries with his Pakistani counterpart Nawaz Sharif at a reception here Thursday night.

Official sources said Modi and Nawaz Sharif exchanged greetings when they were in the leaders’ lounge for the reception at the Astana Opera organised to welcome the leaders who are participating in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit. Since it was the first occasion when the two leaders came across each other after Sharif’s heart surgery, Modi enquired about his health, the sources said. Modi also enquired about Sharif’s mother and family, they said.

Earlier, asked whether Modi and Sharif will have a bilateral meeting, External Affairs spokesperson Gopal Baglay said, “Our position has not changed. There is no proposal from their side. There is no proposal either from our side.” India has been maintaining that there was neither any request from the Pakistani side nor any such proposal from the Indian side for a Modi-Sharif meeting. Both Modi and Sharif are in Astana to participate in the SCO Summit which will induct both India and Pakistan as its full members.—PTI