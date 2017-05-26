Nawaz makes defence of Pakistan impregnable

Peshawar

Parliamentary Secretary Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) in Khyber Pakthunkhwa Assembly, Sardar Aurangzaib Nalota said on Thursday that Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was the first elected Prime Minister of Pakistan who had made defense of the country impregnable and strong.

Talking to APP in connection with upcoming 20th Yum e Takbeer, a day that are being celebrated across the country on May 28 every year with great passion to remember the historic nuclear tests conducted in 1998 in response to Indian explosions that made Pakistan the seventh nuclear nation of the world and first Islamic state equipped with nuclear arsenal.

Sardar Nalota said Pakistan had conducted successful nuclear tests at Chaghi, Balochistan in 1998 during tenure of PMLN Government in response to five nuclear explosions conducted by India.—APP