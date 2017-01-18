Nawaz lied in parliament to save corruption: Imran

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

PTI chief Imran Khan said on Tuesday that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had lied on the floor of the house during his speech to save his corruption which was worth billions of rupees.

Speaking to media personnel, the PTI chairman said that Nawaz Sharif’s attorney had requested the court to grant immunity to the premier’s speech in parliament since the Prime Minister’s entire speech had been a lie.

“His (Nawaz Sharif’s) first lawyer had claimed that the speech made by the premier had been a political one. Now the second attorney wants to claim immunity for that speech. This is because Nawaz lied in that speech,” said Imran.

Imran said that it was disappointing how a head of state had lied openly at the floor of the house to save his corruption which was worth billions of rupees. Imran said that everyone knew Nawaz Sharif was guilty because he was dodging the truth.

“No one lies at the parliament just for fun. The Prime Minister lied to save his corruption which became apparent after his properties abroad worth billions were exposed,” said Imran.

Imran criticised PML-N leaders Khawaja Saad Rafique and Khawaja Asif indirectly, who had earlier spoken to media before and slammed the PTI chief. Imran said that the two had criticised him severely since they were on Nawaz Sharif’s payroll.

“A dictator does not hold himself accountable to the people. As a member of the opposition, I have done my duty to hold the premier accountable for the taxpayer’s money which was stolen in large quantities,” he said. Imran claimed that he had not used derogatory language when he had labeled Nawaz Sharif the ‘King of Corruption’ because when a common man stole a meager amount of Rs 15,000, society labeled him a thief. “So what is the harm in calling a man who has amassed billions through corruption?” he asked.