Nawaz leaving for London today

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is proceeding to London on Wednesday (today) to see her ailing wife who is undergoing cancer treatment. Nawaz’s daughter Maryam Nawaz said this while talking to media after visiting the shrine of great saint Hazrat Data Gunj Buksh before formally stating election campaign of her mother Kulsoom Nawaz for NA-120. Sources said that Nawaz will celebrate Eidul Azha in London and no date has been given about his return to the country. Nawaz Sharif and his family members have already moved review petition in the Supreme Court for setting aside of Supreme Court judgement of July 28.

