Nawaz leaves for London  

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif Wednesday left for London to see his ailing wife Kulsoom Nawaz., who is suffering from cancer and undergoing treatment there, amid rumours about his return in the wake of NAB references against Sharif family members. Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, Senator Dr. Asif Kirmani among others saw him off at the Lahore airport. Nawaz departed via an Emirates flight, which will have a transit stay of a few hours in Dubai before proceeding to London. Sources in the PML-N said Nawaz will celebrate Eidul Azha with his family in London. However, the sources did not give any specific date about his return saying he is expected to come back soon. PML-N senior leader Senator Pervaiz Rashid dismissed rumours that Nawaz might not return to the country soon, considering the current political situation and the cases he is involved in with the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). He said that the former premier would stay in London for at least 10 days, however, Rashid may extend his stay for more days depending on Begum Kulsoom’s reports. “Why would Nawaz Sharif choose to stay away from the country where he is loved the most by the people, he questioned? The circumstances today are not the way they were in 2007, when dictator Musharraf was ruling here. Even at that time, Nawaz had wanted to return to the country but he was not allowed,” said Rashid. Nawaz’s sons Hussain and Hasan nd daughter Asma are already attending to Kulsoom Nawaz in London. However, Maryam Nawaz, who is spearheading election campaign of her mother in the NA-120 by-elections scheduled for Sept 17, has cancelled plans to visit her mother. I am running the election campaign of my mother, therefore, I am not going to London,” Maryam said. The opponents of Sharif do not believe that Sharif is likely to return to Pakistan to face the NAB cases.

