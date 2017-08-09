Nawaz leaves for Lahore today, massive show of strength likely

GT Road travel plan finalised; Nawaz not to step out of bullet proof car

Staff Report

Islamabad

Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif said on Tuesday that although he respects the Supreme Court’s verdict ordering his disqualification, he has reservations about it.

In an informal chat with a group of journalists at Punjab House, the former prime minister wondered if the people’s mandate will ever be respected.

He said even former premier Yousaf Raza Gilani’s case should not have led to his disqualification.

When asked if he would retire from politics, Sharif said “I have to complete my century now,” adding that he is not one to sit idle at home.

“We did not send Musharraf abroad, the courts did,” he said, adding that security threats exist over his GT Road rally but he still has to go home.

He told journalists that he was sent out of the office and now he is going home adding that going home was not a power show.

Nawaz Sharif also said that his goal is to initiate a political debate in and out of Parliament so no prime minister can be sent home [the way he was].

The former premier has been holding meetings with government officials, political leaders, business persons and journalists since his return from Murree on Saturday. He had shifted out of the PM House to his private residence in Murree following his disqualification on July 28.

Meanwhile, family members of Nawaz Sharif reached Lahore on Tuesday evening.

On the other hand leadership of Pakistan Muslim League-N has finalised ex-Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s plan to travel to Lahore on the GT Road today.

The PML-N leadership held consultation on the fourth day of Nawaz Sharif’s stay in Punjab House, Islamabad.

In this regard, Federal Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal held a meeting with Nawaz Sharif and finalised matters relating to the PML-N chief’s travel to Lahore in a cavalcade.

The Pakistan Muslim League-N has already announced that the former prime minister will travel to Lahore via the historical Grand Trunk Road on Wednesday.

All arrangements have been completed to avoid any untoward and hapless incident whereas ousted Nawaz wouldn’t be allowed to leave his bulletproof car.

Sources privy to development say that all offices of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf located on route of rally would remain closed, whereas, legal action will be taken against offenders.

The rally will reach Murree Road from Faizabad Interchange at around 11:00 am. Nawaz Sharif will address his supporters at various points from Islamabad to Lahore.

In the meeting, security plan was also chalked out. Sources said more than 4000 police personnel, including Elite Force commandos, will be deployed along route of the rally.

On the other hand, to deal with any emergency situation, the provincial health department has issued a ‘high alert’ in all hospitals along the GT Road. Ambulances, medicines, doctors and paramedical staff have been put on standby.