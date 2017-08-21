Nawaz to leave for UK on Aug 24

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif will leave for London on 24th August for his medical checkup, sources said on Sunday. This is Sharif’s first visit to London after his removal from power by the Supreme Court after months of hearings on corruption charges against Sharif family.

It may be mentioned here that ex-premier’s wife Kulsoom Nawaz is already present in London. She left Pakistan on Thursday despite receiving a summon from the Election Commission of Pakistan for scrutiny of her nomination papers for NA-120 by-polls in Lahore.