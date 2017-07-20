Nawaz lashes out at opponents demanding resignation

Vows to take Pakistan amongst top developed countries; Electricity rate to be brought to Rs 8 per unit

Faisal Khawer Butt

Sialkot

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif hit out at his political opponents on Wednesday, saying the people of Pakistan knew who was conspiring against the country’s development and expressed confidence that he would emerge victorious from the current crisis.

During an address at the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce, the Prime Minister said those who had been rejected repeatedly by the masses were demanding his resignation.

“Their target is only to remove Nawaz Sharif and then make their own way. They could not do it through the people’s vote and are now looking for another way,” said the prime minister.

Prime Minister Sharif said the Pakistan of 2017 was much better than the one of 2013 and those demanding his resignation were the ones who did not wish to take Pakistan towards stability.

“What corruption are they talking about?” wondered the prime minister, saying not a single penny from public funds has ever been misappropriated in his tenure.

Lashing out at those indulging in negative politics since the past four years, the prime minister emphasised that the country would have been in a much better state had that not happened.

Nawaz Sharif vowed to take Pakistan amongst the top ranking developed countries and said the masses had rejected the negative politics that wanted to push the country back to the stone age.

“This is the first time I have governed for four years, let’s see what happens next.” According to the prime minister the game which had started in 2014 was still continuing in one form or the other.

Nawaz Sharif said he was facing accountability today, then others too, will be held accountable tomorrow.

The Prime Minister revealed that in 1998 US President Bill Clinton had offered $50 million to not conduct the nuclear tests. “If I wasn’t honest I would have accepted Bill Clinton’s offer.”

He said Pakistan would soon have abundant, cheap electricity and pointed its cost had dropped from Rs15 to Rs10 per unit and hoped that it would soon be down to Rs8.

The stock exchange suffered as a result of the ongoing controversy, he claimed. Business leaders present at the Chamber of Commerce said conducive business environment coupled with improved security situation in the country has reinforced the confidence of domestic investors.

Later, addressing the party’s workers, he said that it’s not the government’s funds that are being scrutinised but rather his family which is being held accountable.

He asked what exactly are the cases against him and challenged his opponents to find one instance of corruption in his tenures as a public office-bearer in the ’90s.

“Hold me accountable but at least tell me what the charge is,” the prime minister said. In an apparent reference to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan, the premier said that he hurls accusations and uses abusive language on a daily basis.

He said being the Prime Minister of Pakistan, he had offered himself and his family for accountability, but it was beyond his understanding what kind of accountability they had been facing so far.

“Please stop your political jugglery, stop misleading the nation and focus on national development and prosperity,” he added.

The prime minister rejected the ongoing campaign against his pro-development government and said the stock market rose from 19,000 to 54,000 points since he came into power.

He, however, regretted that due to the ongoing situation it slumped by 10,000 points. “Who is responsible for this loss?” he questioned.

He said work on the completion of different sections of the motorways was going ahead at a fast pace. He mentioned the progress on Karachi-Hyderabad, Sialkot- Lahore and Multan-Karachi sections.

He termed it an extensive infrastructure development programme that was unprecedented in Pakistan’s history.

Earlier, the premier inaugurated the newly established Riazuddin Sheikh Business and Trade Centre in Sialkot. The premier was accompanied by Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, Commerce Minister Khurram Dastgir and Development Minister Ahsan Iqbal.

A joint venture of the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority, the Business and Trade Centre is aimed at promoting trade, business, industrial and export activities in the region.