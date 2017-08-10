Nawaz ‘homecoming’ rally on way to Lahore

Says people of Pakistan have not accepted top court decision; No PM had been allowed to complete tenure

Sarwar Awan

Islamabad/Rawalpindi

The former prime minister, Mian Nawaz Sharif, said on Wednesday night that millions of people vote to elect their leader but it was unfortunate that a few conspire to overthrow the democratic government.

He was addressing ‘homecoming’ mammoth gathering at Rawalpindi’s Committee Chowk, where he reached in the form of a rally after 12 hours from Punjab House, Islamabad.

Nawaz Sharif said that all premiers in the country got one-and-a-half years on average to govern the country. Some were executed, some were hand-cuffed and some were sent out of country.

Nawaz Sharif said that he has been ousted for three times, the last time for not accepting salary from his son’s company, which he claimed was unfair.

He said he had never seen such love by the people anywhere in the country. “A few people in Pindi say its their city; I tell them this is my city.”

He said that the people of Pakistan have not accepted the judgment of the top court adding a verdict was announced by the court, while another has been announced by this people’s court.

The PML-N leader said the court of the people of Pakistan has been announcing its decision and that they did not admit the verdict against him.

The ex-premier said, “When I first rose to power I was sent home after two-and-a-half years, while I have been disqualified for not receiving salary.”

Addressing the people he said that he was not hungry for power; we had to change the country.

Nawaz Sharif said that “it was unacceptable to him that people vote someone and someone else send him home”.

After the address he reached Punjab House, Rawalpindi and after spending night there he will resume homegoing journey for Lahore in the morning.

Earlier, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif left the Punjab House in Islamabad around noon on Wednesday, embarking on a long road-trip back to his hometown, Lahore, via the Grand Trunk Road.

The former prime minister was seen off in Islamabad by the new prime minister, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, the cabinet and other party officials.

Nawaz’s motorcade moved onto Jinnah Avenue from D-Chowk, where he was expected to address supporters who had gathered from Peshawar, Abbottabad, and the outer areas of Islamabad. However, the address was cancelled “due to security reasons”.

Progress had been slow, however, and his convoy was held up at the Faizabad interchange for quite some time after he reached there in the late afternoon.

The caravan took over six hours to reach Faizabad. The rally was started from Punjab House Islamabad at mid-day and entered Faizabad at about 6 pm covering a distance of about nine kilometers.

The PML-N leader with a massive rally of marchers and others on board vehicles was accorded a warm welcome by a large number of party supporters and leaders including former MNA Hanif Abbasi, provincial Minister for Labour Raja Ashfaq Sarwar, Mayor Rawalpindi Sardar Muhammad Naseem, MPA Raja Hanif advocate, former MPA Ziaullah Shah and others.

Nawaz Sharif began the rally in a show of political power after a Supreme Court decision disqualified him from office late last month.

Nawaz Sharif launched the “caravan” from Islamabad to Lahore despite concerns of close advisers about security for himself and the large number of supporters he is expected to attract during his journey to Lahore.

Thousands of supporters thronged the capital to take part in the rally, setting up camps all along the route Nawaz Sharif is expected to take and address them.

The party workers gave a warm welcome to their leader and showered rose petals. A large number of PML-N workers had converged at various points to welcome their leader. The supporters had gathered at Faizabad, Committee Chowk, Kutchery Chowk, Sowan and Rawat on G.T.Road.

The city police has made elaborate security arrangements to ensure safety of the rally participants which includes marchers and those onboard vehicles carrying placards and party flags.

Meanwhile, Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah, former MNA Muhammad Hanif Abbasi, Mayor Rawalpindi Sardar Muhammad Naseem, Inspector General of Punjab Police Arif Nawaz and City Police Officer Israr Ahmed Abbasi visited different points on Murree Road to check security arrangements. Processions reached capital from different adjoining cities and joined the main rally taking the tally to thousands in support of their deposed premier.