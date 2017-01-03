Nawaz govt destroyed Charter of Democracy: Shah

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Opposition leader in the National Assembly and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) stalwart Syed Khursheed Shah has stated that Nawaz Sharif government stabbed in the back of the Charter of Democracy.

Speaking to media in his chamber here Tuesday, Khursheed Shah said, “We still adhere to Charter of Democracy, however, Nawaz Sharif government stabbed in the back of this charter.”

PPP leader was referring to Nawaz Sharif statement in which the Premier had said that he was still committed to the Charter of Democracy (CoD) and termed those who were trying to abandon the charter as ‘incurable’.

“Being a signatory to the Charter of Democracy, I’m still firm on it. However, if someone pursues the policy of denial, then there is no remedy for him,” Nawaz said during the 53rd budget session of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Council.

Khursheed Shah said PPP would start public gathering from January, adding that his party, through these rallies, would expose the damages caused in the past four years.

“We will welcome PTI Chairman Imran Khan if he joins our alliance,” he said.

Shah said PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari have 100 percent powers to run the party, adding that Bilawal would be leader of opposition in the National Assembly.