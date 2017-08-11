Nawaz focusing a political battleNawaz focusing a political battle

FORMER prime minister and leader of PML (N) Mian Nawaz Sharif is on his way to Lahore through GT Road and on the first day of the journey his rally could reach up to Murree Road in Rawalpindi where he addressed his supporters and workers declaring that people of Pakistan have rejected his disqualification. He promised a revolutionary roadmap and called for a national dialogue to discuss the way forward in the given situation. Despite intensive propaganda campaign by its political opponents, PML (N) has been able to arrange an impressive show. There were wild speculations about possible rift in the party following disqualification of Mian Nawaz Sharif as Prime Minister of the country but the party not only succeeded in deciding about his successor but also mobilised itself to remain relevant in politics. Mian Nawaz Sharif now has full time to concentrate on party re-organisation and making it more popular not only in Punjab but also strengthening its roots in other provinces as there is no substitute to the identity of being a party of the federation. Some vested political interests were engaged in propaganda campaign that the rally amounted to defiance of the court verdict and that PML (N) has not accepted the judgement. However, ground realities belied all these allegations as the rally remained highly disciplined and peaceful as against some of the rallies we saw in the twin-cities when public property was damaged and false allegations were hurled against political rivals. Nawaz Sharif or his colleagues did nothing of the sort in their speeches and upheld values of decency. There was no violence, no threats to others and no provocations and instead a message of unity for everyone. The contention that PML (N) has not accepted the verdict is mere an accusation as it is implementation of the judgement that Mian Nawaz Sharif is no more the prime minister or president of the party but there is no bar on him to take part in political activities or make statements. It is hoped that MNS would not get provoked during the remaining journey and would focus on mobilising people and workers for a political battle.

