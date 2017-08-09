Nawaz has finally reached out to the masses but now it’s too late: Khursheed Shah

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader and the leader of the opposition in the National Assembly Khursheed Shah said on Wednesday that he had been advising former PM Nawaz Sharif for four years to connect with the public but now it was too late for that.

“When people are in power they pay heed to nothing. I was telling Nawaz Sharif to do this [stage a rally] for the last four years. But he didn’t understand back then.” he told reporters in Islamabad.

Shah said the former PM had the right to stage a rally and political leaders needed to take such risks.

Amid serious security threats and political challenges, Sharif went ahead with his rally from the federal capital to Lahore on Wednesday.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) circles describe the rally as ‘do or die’ battle for their party.

The top court had disqualified Sharif over his failure to disclose his “un-withdrawn receivables, constituting assets” in his nomination papers filed ahead of the 2013 general elections.

The PPP leader further told reporters that that there was no need for early elections. He added that the PPP had the solutions to all the problem faced by the country.

He recalled that the PPP had tried to have Articles 62 and 62 of the Constitutio, under which the Sharif was disqualified, reverted to their original form and but the PML-N had opposed it.

Shah also said that the tenure of a government should be reduced to four years instead of five.