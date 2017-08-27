Nawaz files another review petition for Panamagate verdict

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif submitted another review petition in the Panamagate case in the Supreme Court on Saturday, this time against the judgement presented by the three-judge bench on July 28.

In the fresh review petition, Nawaz Sharif, while asking the SC to declare its verdict void and revoke it, has argued that not drawing a salary and not declaring it cannot be made the basis of disqualification.

The ousted premier has asked how his disqualification came about on the basis of matters concerning Capital FZE, when there was no mention of the firm in the original petition against the Sharif family filed by the plaintiffs.

In an effort to further his argument regarding the matter of not drawing a salary from Capital FZE, the petitioner raised the point that according to Pakistan’s income tax laws, a salary is that which has been received by the filer.

The petitioner maintains that in light of this, the law cannot disqualify him even if he were to declare his salary from Capital FZE.

On the matter of not declaring his assets, Nawaz Sharif has said in the petition that a relevant forum exists to deal with such concerns and had the SC directed the matter towards that forum, he would have had the chance to defend himself.

In his petition, Nawaz Sharif has also objected to the fact that the defendants’ reservations regarding the joint investigation team were dismissed.

The petitioner maintains that asking the trial court to wrap up its proceedings within six months will affect the verdict, adding that no law in Pakistan allows for the monitoring of a trial court and thus the SC’s orders to conduct such monitoring are against the law.

Previously, Nawaz Sharif had already filed three petitions against the verdict presented by the five-member SC bench on April 20.

Finance minister Ishaq Dar also filed a review petition against the Panamagate verdict on August 21, just one day before the National Accountability Bureau summoned him to appear before investigators for a probe into his assets and funds.

Nawaz Sharif’s children — Hussain, Hassan and Maryam — and his son-in-law Captain (Retd)Mohammad Safdar filed review petitions challenging the SC’s July 28 verdict, on August 25.

“If, during the pendency of the review petition, the operation of the final order of the court dated 28.07.2017 is not suspended, the steps taken in pursuance thereof, and its implementation as such, shall be seriously detrimental to [Sharif’s] fundamental right to a fair trial, besides working to his prejudice by seriously compromising the constitutional guarantees and mandate of articles 4, 25, and 175 of the Constitution…and rendering his review petition infructuous, and, as such, shall cause [Sharif] irreparable loss,” read the application.