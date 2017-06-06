Nawaz even wanted to send Sajjad Ali Shah to jail: Shujaat

Lahore

Pakistan Muslim League (PML) President and former Prime Minister Ch Shujaat Hussain has said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif wanted to send former Chief Justice Sajjad Ali Shah to jail even this be for one night, his bedroom phones were tapped and the then Law Minister and prominent lawyer Khalid Anwar advocate is also witness to this.

Ch Shujaat Hussain in his press conference at his residence here today (Monday) while replying to a question about sacrifice of the rulers said that this will happen even before Eidul Fitr.

He said after the treatment meted out to him Saudi Arabia, Nawaz Sharif should have resigned, if he was given time for speech in the conference then he at least could address a press conference in his hotel room, he was not stopped by Shah Suleiman or President Trump from doing this.

Ch Shujaat Hussain said that Sharif family particularly two brothers Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif have always been mentally working against the courts which also included immoral activities as well “ example of which I had given about recording of bedroom phones tapping and personal conversation of former Chief Justice of Pakistan Sajjad Ali Shah which is an immoral act in all respects”.

He said that Nawaz Sharif had got worried on receiving the information that Justice Sajjad Ali Shah has come to know about his bedrooms telephones being tapped and after collecting proof he is now going to address a press conference, on his asking “myself and Khalid Anwar advocate went to the residence of Sajjad Ali Shah to pacify him, he agreed but he showed us recording device placed under the side table of his bed”.

He said that the biggest witness to what he is saying is Khalid Anwar advocate who is a highly dependable and respectable personality. He said further “I challenge even if one credible lawyer out of more than one lakh lawyers of the country says that no such incident had taken place in presence of Khalid Anwar, then I will accept my mistake and every punishment, what easy proof then this I can present”.

He said on increasing tension in many matters between Nawaz Sharif and Supreme Court, Nawaz Sharif got Supreme Court attacked through Shehbaz Sharif, which was laughing stock all over the world and even today that is considered to be the blackest day of the history of Pakistan, “I myself had heard the announcements on Constitution Avenue about serving of meals to the attackers in the Punjab House and tradition of making party-men.—Agencies