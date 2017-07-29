Nawaz disqualification to have long-term consequences: Hashmi

Multan

Former Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) member said Friday the Panama case by Supreme Court will have a long-term impact on the country. He stated that the decision to disqualify Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif will have effects on judiciary, economy and international matters. Hashmi made it clear that commenting on the decision made by judiciary is our democratic right, adding that he is fighting the case of all politicians not just Nawaz Sharif. He advised the PML-N leaders to save democratic institutions rather than fighting for their own sake. “Supreme Court verdict will have long term consequences,” he said. —NNI

Related