Nawaz conspiring to divide legal fraternity: Fawad

Islamabad

Spokesperson Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Fawad Choudhary has said that former Premier Nawaz Sharif after sabotaging the national institutions was hatching conspiracies to divide the legal fraternity through workers cladded in black coats.

Responding to Nawaz Sharif’s speech here on Friday, Fawad Choudhary addressing him said, “Mian Sahab! You are not supposed to ask questions though you are the one to answer for plundering this nation’s wealth and erected business empires in the names of your children pushing the future of this nation in the abyss poverty and destitution.”

He said that the legal fraternity has out rightly rejected Nawaz’s call and they have proved that they are resolutely standing with the independent judiciary like whole nation. He said that Nawaz Sharif is hell bent upon hollowing the foundations of the judiciary but he must understand the fact that these absurd attempts will lead to more embarrassment for him eventually.

“Nawaz Sharif had full confidence over the five member bench of the apex court by the morning of 28 July but his rants asking for withdrawal of the judgment signal a severe mental illness”, he said.

Criticizing the oust PM, Fawad Choudhary further stated that his today’s speech manifests that sharifs are actually panicking about NAB references. He went on adding that these “sitcoms” are nothing but vile attempts to pressurize Supreme Court and NAB officials. He said that failing to answer and defend his ill-gotten wealth in the Supreme Court, Nawaz Sharif is shamelessly asking the nation the reasons for his ouster.

Fawad Choudhary maintained that terming the lootings, frauds and plunder as “revolution”, Nawaz Sharif is humiliating this word. He, lashing out at PEMRA and state TV, stated that they once again have discredited their own virtues.

The state TV being run on tax payer’s money is promoting and giving full coverage to a person who is being disqualified by the apex court of the country for plundering national exchequer. PEMRA, he said, violated LHC order and dishonored the court and he requested/pleaded the court to take notice of this notorious practice of PEMRA.—INP