Nawaz blames India for jeopardizing Saarc

Male

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif said that Maldives and Pakistan are agreed to cope the challenges jointly. He said that India has harmed South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation and undermined the spirit of the regional forum.

Addressing a joint news conference along with Maldivian President Abdulla Yameen Abdul Gayoom in Male on Tuesday, he said both the countries share common views to make SAARC a vibrant organization for regional development.

“India has worked against the SAARC manifesto and targets,” PM said adding that it was essential to reactivate SAAR for the development of the region.

Highlighting ties with Maldives, PM said that Pakistan to enhance ties with Maldives in all fields of mutual interest as Pakistan lauded its vision regarding establishment of peace in the region.

“Maldives President supported next SAARC meeting in Islamabad,” PM said.

The Prime Minister said he also exchanged views with the Maldivian President over ongoing brutal repression by Indian forces in Occupied Kashmir.

He said Pakistan is ready to extend all possible cooperation to Maldives for welfare and development of its people.

He said the two countries have agreed to enhance cooperation in diverse areas, including trade, education, defence, tourism, and people to people contacts, and several Memoranda of Understanding were signed for the purpose.

The Prime Minister said four joint working committees have been set up to oversee implementation of the MoUs. He said Pakistan-Maldives Joint Business Council and Joint Working Group have been established. Talking on the occasion, Maldives President Abdulla Yameen Abdul Gayoom said that Pakistan is the trustworthy, durable and old fried and both country will continue their strong ties.

He underlined that both the countries agreed to enhanced ties in civil services, education, tourism, and trade fields.

“To enhance trade ties mutual working group will active again,” he said.

Earlier, a formal welcoming ceremony in honor of the Prime Minister was held at President’s office, where Maldivian President Abdulla Yameen Abdul Gayoom greeted him.

A smartly turned out contingent of the armed forces of Maldives presented Guard of Honor to the Prime Minister. Seven gun salute was also offered to greet him.

Nawaz Sharif inspected the Guard of Honor and national anthems of the two countries were played.

President Abdulla Yameen Abdul Gayoom introduced the cabinet members and others to the Prime Minister.

First Lady Kasloom Nawaz and Adviser on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz are accompanying the prime minister. Nawaz Sharif will be Chief Guest at the celebrations of 52nd Independence Day of Maldives being celebrated tomorrow.

Several Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) were signed between Pakistan and Maldives in Maley today. These MoUs include cooperation in various sectors like trade and development of human resources, tourism, higher education, climate change and foreign, Civil services.

Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Maldivian President Abdullah Yamin Abdul Gayoom were also present on the occasion.—INP