Nawaz betrayed by those he loved most

Staff reporter

Lahore

Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s daughter, Maryam Nawaz, on Saturday claimed that her father was betrayed by those he loved the most.

In a media address in Lahore, Maryam claimed that her father is ‘honest, truthful, and innocent.’

“God will deal with those who conspired against my father,” she said, adding that Nawaz was wrongfully removed from office for not receiving income from his son’s company.

Maryam, who is heading her mother Begum Kulsoom Nawaz’s election campaign for NA-120, said she was heartened to see the enthusiasm of workers of the Pakistan Muslim League-N.

Begum Kulsoom Nawaz was recently diagnosed with cancer in London, but doctors said the disease was curable.