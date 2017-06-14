Nawaz asks party workers to stay away from JIT secretariat

Pro-Nawaz banners appear in ‘Red Zone’

Sophia Siddiqui

Islamabad

As Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is to appear before the Panama Joint Investigation Team, tomorrow, he has asked the party workers not to gather at the Federal Judicial Academy where the probing team has set up its office. In a message to party workers, the prime minister said the workers are our strength and asset. The prime minister asked them to remember him in their prayers. Kirmani explained that the prime minister was informed of party workers’ ‘wishes’ to assemble at the academy as a show of support. On Tuesday, banners expressing support for the prime minister sprang up in the capital’s Red Zone. They bore pictures of the premier, his brother Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif and daughter Maryam Nawaz. The person behind putting up the posters was identified as Abbas Afridi. Afridi recently retired as a senator and minister in the federal government. PML-N leader Hanif Abbasi visited the academy on Tuesday to supervise arrangements ahead of the appearance of the prime minister before the JIT tomorrow. The JIT has directed the prime minister to appear before it in light of its investigation into the premier’s family’s financial dealings abroad. Sons of the Prime Minister Hussain Nawaz and Hassan Nawaz have already appeared before the JIT while Finance Minister Ishaq Dar is also expected to appear before the JIT during the current weak.