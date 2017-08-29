Nawaz asks party leaders to gear-up campaign in NA-120

ECP bars Pervaiz Malik from campaign

Salim Ahmed

Lahore/Islamabad

Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Monday directed party leaders to intensify election campaign for NA-120 by-elections after Eid.

As per details, Nawaz Sharif chaired a meeting of PML-N leaders at Jati Umrah, which was attended by among others Saad Rafique, Javed Latif, Danyal Aziz, Maryam Aurangzaib and others . Sources said that the meeting discussed overall political situation of the country. The by-election of NA-120 and matters related to it also came under consideration in the meeting.

Sources said that during the meeting discussion was also held on petition filed in SC seeking review of its July 28 verdict disqualifying Nawaz.

The participants of the meeting held special Dua for the quick recovery of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz, who is undergoing treatment in London for throat cancer.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday barred Federal Minister for Commerce Pervaiz Malik from campaign for by-elections in NA-120. The ECP had issued a notice to Federal Commerce Minister Pervaiz Malik on grounds of violation of rules and regulations for NA 120 by-poll.

A five member bench of the ECP headed by Chief Election Commission resumed hearing of violation of rules and regulations for NA 120 by-poll by the federal minister.

During the proceedings, the counsel of Pervaiz Malik submitted the oath of quitting the election campaign of Kalsoom Nawaz, wife of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in the ECP in NA-120. The ECP ordered that no development project would be announced during the by-polls.