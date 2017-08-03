Navy, WAPDA, Army victorious in Kabaddi

Islamabad

Pakistan Navy, WAPDA and Pakistan Army earned victories on the first day of 1st Strawberry Inter Departmental National Kabaddi Championship (Asian Style) played here at Liaquat Gymnasium of Pakistan Sports Complex.

In the first match, Pakistan Navy beat Police by 58-21 while WAPDA outclassed SNGPL by 60-30.

In the third match Pakistan Army thrashed Pakistan Railways by 45-10.

The chief guests of the opening ceremony were Secretary General, Asian and Pakistan Kabaddi Federation Muhammad Sarwar, and Chief Executive Officer Strawberry Sports Management (Private) Limited Islamabad Haider Ali Daud.—APP