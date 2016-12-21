Navy shows ‘fire power’

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

In an impressive and striking demonstration, the frontline combat unit of Pakistan Navy undertook Live Missile Firing in the North Arabian Sea on Tuesday, said a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations, media wing of the Pakistan Army.

According to the statement, live Weapon Firings are pinnacle of operational preparedness and a symbol of unflinching resolve to fulfill sacred responsibility of defence of nation entrusted to armed forces.

Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah, Chief of the Naval Staff witnessed the Live Missile Firing onboard ship.

Surface to Surface Anti-ship Missile was launched from Sword Class frigate PNS ASLAT.

Missile successfully destroyed its intended target with pinpoint accuracy reaffirming weapon’s lethality and offensive punch of Pakistan Navy’s Fleet.

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah expressed his complete satisfaction on the operational readiness of Pakistan Navy Fleet. The Naval Chief stated that Live Missile Firing reaffirms credibility of deterrence at sea and reassures Pakistan Navy’s commitment to safeguard country’s maritime frontiers against all threats.

“The successful conduct of missile firing by Pakistan Navy is reflective of high state of readiness and professionalism. It also demonstrates the efficacy and lethality of modern weapon systems operated by Pakistan Navy,” said the statement.