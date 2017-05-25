Navy capable to thwart any aggression: CNS

Staff Reporter

Lahore

The Naval Chief, Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah on Wednesday said that Pakistan Navy possesses all skills to defend its maritime borders, and is fully capable to thwart any aggression.

The Naval Chief was addressing the 46th naval course at the Naval War College in Lahore, and vowed to equip Pakistan Navy with latest equipment.

Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah said, “Pakistan is peace-loving country that seeks to pursue its legitimate economic and security interests, however, as hegemonic and domineering mindset prevails in our neighborhood, we cannot be oblivious to threats to our sovereignty and national security.”

He let it be known that a strong naval force is required to overcome the challenges of this region, and Pakistan has got one that holds the capability to retaliate with full strength against any aggression.

The Naval Chief congratulated all candidates on completing the course. The completion of this course will further strengthen the professional skills of the force, he continued. Twenty foreign naval officers from Bangladesh, China, Egypt, Indonesia, Jordon, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates also attended the course.