NAVTTC training youth in 38 CPEC specific trades

National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) Monday said youth was being provided in 38 China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) specific trades in 197 institutes across the country.

The official sources said NAVTTC was focusing on CPEC specific technical and vocational training as per direction of the government and planning to add Chinese language course in phase-IV of Prime Minister Youth Skill Development Programme (PMYSDP) to train more nanpower.

To a quey regarding promotion of Chinese language, the sorces said some 28 public and private sector universities were offering different courses into the matter.

Two more universities were in process for setting up Chinese language centers with the help of certain Chinese universities which would provide instructors alongwith computer based instructions, sources added.